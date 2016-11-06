In sign of progress, Libya oil authorities reach deal to unify sector
Two administrations decide to bury hatchet, ‘unify the National Oil Corporation,’ NOC says in statement.…
Libya’s japanese oil firm says indicators cargo cope with Egypt
BENGHAZI – The state oil firm of Libya’s japanese authorities has signed a deal to promote 2 million barrels of crude…
Nemea banking licence withdrawal ‘no material impact’ on Malta’s financial system
‘Malta’s banking sector continue to be sound and remains resilient despite these developments which are exclusively specific to Nemea bank’ – Central Bank of Malta…
BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Birkirkara 0
In a match between two sides needing points to keep their hopes of a title challenge alive, Valletta managed to secure a 1-0 win over Birkirkara.…