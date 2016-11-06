In sign of progress, Libya oil authorities reach deal to unify sector
Two administrations decide to bury hatchet, ‘unify the National Oil Corporation,’ NOC says in statement.…
Libya’s japanese oil firm says indicators cargo cope with Egypt
BENGHAZI – The state oil firm of Libya’s japanese authorities has signed a deal to promote 2 million barrels of crude…
Minister reacts to newspapers’ plea and doubles down on deportation of detained migrants
Carmelo Abela insists Malta’s presidency of the European Council placed greater responsibility on it to intensify returns of rejected asylum seekers…
Former Labour Party general secretary investigated for corruption
Justice minister says government will be considering what disciplinary actions to take as it would not allow anyone to get away with corruption…