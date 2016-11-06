No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj Author: Fouzia KhanSun, 2016-11-13ID: 1478991182276499800JEDDAH: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and spread on social media that the ministry removed Umrah fees that were placed by the Kingdom on the second or additional Umrah visits. New amendments were introduced to visa fees in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 1438, when the government announced that the fees are fully paid by the Saudi government for all first-time pilgrims coming for either Haj or Umrah. The first entry of Haj and Umrah pilgrims will be free, but for the second and subsequent entries, they will be charged SR2,000. Main category: Saudi Arabia…

Bangladesh telecoms caught up in $500 million tax row Author: JULHAS ALAM | APSun, 2016-10-30ID: 1477811923961946400DHAKA, Bangladesh: By government accounts, four foreign-backed cellphone operators owe $500 million to Bangladesh in unpaid taxes. By the companies’ accounts, the figure is closer to $50 million — if it isn’t zero. As the legal row drags into its fourth year without resolution, telecommunications analysts warn it is putting pressure on the industry that is Bangladesh’s single largest source of revenue, providing $1.43 billion in tax revenues in 2015. Main category: Business & Economy…

Police officer killed, another wounded in Qatif shooting — Al-Arabiya Author: Arab NewsSun, 2016-10-30ID: 1477819476472162900JEDDAH: Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded another in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Qatif on Sunday, Al Arabiya network said. The report identified the fatality as Sultan Al-Mutairi. Al Arabiya said the officers were on patrol in a car when they came under heavy gunfire from still unidentified assailants. The shooting comes just a week after two security officers were gunned down in Dammam city as they were returning home from work. Main category: Saudi Arabia…