|
TMZ.com
|'16 and Pregnant' Star Valerie Fairman Dead of Presumed Overdose
TMZ.com
1222_valerie_fairman_rememebering_main_launch Valerie Fairman — the 23-year-old star from the reality show "16 and Pregnant" — has died and her family tells TMZ it appears to be an overdose. Valerie's mom tells us she was at a friend's home in …
The Controversial Cast of the 16 and Pregnant FranchisePEOPLE.com
'16 and Pregnant' star Valerie Fairman found dead in PennsylvaniaMetro.us
Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found deadChicago Tribune
Yahoo News –Metro –Daily Mail –Toronto Sun
all 144 news articles »