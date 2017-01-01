|
Daily Mail
|23 dead, 17 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire
Daily Mail
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — At least 23 people were killed and 17 others were missing after a ferry caught fire Sunday off the coast of Indonesia's capital, officials said. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke …
