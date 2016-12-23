|
The Independent
|Alan Pardew had Crystal Palace owners' money in the transfer window – but they never saw eye to eye
The Independent
Alan Pardew went quietly after he was called to Crystal Palace's office in Soho on Thursday and told it was over. Though his departure – two weeks short of two years since the club paid Newcastle United substantial compensation to hire him – was …
Sam Allardyce set to take Crystal Palace job after Alan Pardew's sackingThe Guardian
Alan Pardew sacked as Crystal Palace managerSkySports
The Warm-Up: Grab a pint of mulled wine, Big Sam's back!Eurosport.co.uk
Daily Mail –Express.co.uk –Mirror.co.uk –ESPN.co.uk
all 378 news articles »