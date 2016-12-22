|
ITV News
|Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'
ITV News
The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said. Around 34,000 people have been evacuate in the week-long rescue operation. Over 4,000 rebel fighters were …
'Last convoys' leaving Syria's rebel-held AleppoDaily Mail
Syria conflict: Aleppo evacuation operation nears endBBC News
Turkey Violence Bolsters Erdogan's Presidency PlanWall Street Journal
Voice of America –Express.co.uk –Firstpost –Huffington Post India
all 1,349 news articles »