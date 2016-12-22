Aleppo evacuation operation ‘in last stages’ – ITV News

Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'
The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said. Around 34,000 people have been evacuate in the week-long rescue operation. Over 4,000 rebel fighters were …
