Apple App Store sales leap 40% in 2016 – Financial Times

Apple customers' App Store spending jumped 40 per cent in 2016 — fuelled by games such as Pokémon Go and Super Mario Run — to provide a much-needed boost to services revenues, at a time when iPhone growth remains sluggish.
