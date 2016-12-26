|
The Guardian
|Arsenal's Olivier Giroud snatches late win against West Brom
The Guardian
Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring Arsenal's winner against West Brom at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images. Ed Aarons at the Emirates Stadium. @ed_aarons. Monday 26 December 2016 12.16 EST Last modified on Monday 26 …
Arsenal 1-0 West Brom: Olivier Giroud's last-gasp goal earns Gunners victory – 5 things we learnedMirror.co.uk
Premier League match report: Arsenal 1-0 West BromITV News
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion – as it happenedSports Mole
Telegraph.co.uk –ESPN FC (blog) –Eurosport.co.uk –Evening Standard
all 105 news articles »