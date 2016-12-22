|
BBC News
|Bath tipper truck crash: Widow felt 'out of body experience'
BBC News
The widow of a man who died when a tipper truck crashed into him said being told her husband was dead felt like "an out of body experience". Stephen Vaughan, 34, from Swansea, was one of three men in a car who were killed when a lorry crashed on a hill …
Boss and mechanic guilty over tipper truck crash that killed girl, 4, and three men but driver acquittedThe Sun
Two men found guilty of manslaughter in Bath tipper truck disasterWalesOnline
Pair found guilty over deaths of four people in runaway tipper truck tragedyMetro
ITV News –Daily Mail –The Guardian –Daily Star
all 18 news articles »