|
Irish Examiner
|Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri believed still to be in city
The Guardian
Two images of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin truck attack. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images. Berlin Christmas market attack. Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri believed still to be in city. CCTV footage shows him at mosque the night after attack and …
Berlin attack suspect reportedly visited mosque after marketIrish Times
What the papers say – December 23BT.com
German police suspect Christmas market attacker still in Berlin – mediaDaily Mail
International Business Times UK –New Zealand Herald –Belfast Telegraph –Mirror.co.uk
all 5,586 news articles »