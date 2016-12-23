Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri believed still to be in city – The Guardian

By on Comments Off on Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri believed still to be in city – The Guardian


Irish Examiner		 Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri believed still to be in city
The Guardian
Two images of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin truck attack. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images. Berlin Christmas market attack. Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri believed still to be in city. CCTV footage shows him at mosque the night after attack and …
Berlin attack suspect reportedly visited mosque after marketIrish Times
What the papers say – December 23BT.com
German police suspect Christmas market attacker still in Berlin – mediaDaily Mail
International Business Times UKNew Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphMirror.co.uk
all 5,586 news articles »

Read more

Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri believed still to be in city – The Guardian added by on
View all posts by Editor-In-Chief →