|
Hindustan Times
|Berlin attacker's nephew arrested in Tunisia
Sky News
As Tunisia cracks down on a suspected terror cell with ties to Anis Amri, Germany and Italy try to piece together his connections. 12:37, UK, Saturday 24 December 2016. A grab from a Facebook video, believed to have been posted by Amri in September …
How Italy's fight against the mafia helped against ISISDaily Mail
Drugs and Terror: Berlin Truck-Attack Suspect Followed Familiar PatternWall Street Journal
Berlin attacker manhunt ends in shootout but questions remainThe Guardian
New York Times –The Sun –The Independent –Deutsche Welle
all 7,121 news articles »