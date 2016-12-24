|
Belfast Telegraph
|Boko Haram driven from last forest stronghold – Nigerian president
Belfast Telegraph
The Boko Haram extremist group has been driven from its last forest stronghold with fighters on the run and nowhere to hide, Nigeria's president said. Muhammadu Buhari said "gallant troops" on Friday drove the insurgents out of their "Camp Zero" deep …
Nigerian army captures last Boko Haram camp in former strongholdThe Guardian
Nigerian army captures one of Boko Haram's key strongholdsABC Online
Nigeria: Boko Haram is crushed, forced out of last enclaveWHIO
ITV News –Voice of America –Anadolu Agency –FRANCE 24
all 62 news articles »