|
Belfast Telegraph
|Boss and mechanic convicted over Bath truck death crash but driver cleared
Belfast Telegraph
Mitzi Steady, four, who was killed when a 32-tonne tipper truck with faulty brakes careered out of control down a hill in Bath on February 9, 2015. Haulage boss Matthew Gordon and mechanic Peter Wood have been convicted of the manslaughter of Mitzi and …
Bath tipper truck crash: Two guilty of manslaughterBBC News
Haulage boss and mechanic are convicted over killer tipper truck crashDaily Mail
Bath tipper truck crash: Two guilty of manslaughter as driver goes freeInternational Business Times UK
Bristol Post –Sky News –WalesOnline –Metro
all 35 news articles »