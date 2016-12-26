|
The Independent
|Boxing Day 2016: Bargain hunters out in force as quarter of Brits shop for festive sales
The Independent
Boxing Day bargain hunters were up early and out in force this morning, though figures suggest fewer Britons will go sales shopping this year than in the past. A quarter of Britons (23 per cent) will shop in the Boxing Day sales, down from 32 per cent …
UK shoppers head out in their millions to brave Boxing Day salesThe Guardian
Jessica Gomes stuns in gold as she opens a David Jones store before sunrise for Boxing Day salesDaily Mail
Thousands of bargain-hunters hit shops in Boxing Day salesITV News
WalesOnline –The Sydney Morning Herald –Evening Standard –Lincolnshire Echo
all 167 news articles »