|
BBC News
|Braintree house fire: Fatal blaze caused by candle
BBC News
A house blaze that killed a mother and daughter was accidentally started by a candle. Alina, 41, and 11-year-old Emilia Kordaszewski died in the fire in South Street, Braintree, on Wednesday. Rafal Kordaszewski paid tribute to his wife of 20 years and …
Braintree house fire: Tributes to mother and daughter killedITV News
House fire which tragically claimed lives of mum and 11-year-old daughter was started by candleScottish Daily Record
Fire investigation concludes fatal Braintree blaze started accidentally from candlesEast Anglian Daily Times
Essex Live
all 10 news articles »