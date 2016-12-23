|
Daily Mail
|Brothers of Christmas Day terror suspect claim they were assaulted by police in Melbourne raids
Daily Mail
The brothers of a man detained in relation to an 'ISIS-inspired' attack in Melbourne on Christmas Day claim they were assaulted by police officers during terror raids on Thursday night. Mohamad Dabboussi, 20, and Ahmed Dabboussi, 31, claim counter …
Five in custody over alleged Melbourne Christmas terrorism plotThe Guardian
Australia Police: Christmas Day Bomb Plot Foiled, 5 DetainedNew York Times
Melbourne terrorist plot: Three charged, one in custody over alleged Christmas Day attack planABC Online
Herald Sun –Sky News Australia –NEWS.com.au –Scottish Daily Record
all 170 news articles »