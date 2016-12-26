Chelsea analysis: Eden Hazard gives Antonio Conte tactical options as Cesc Fabregas’ importance grows – Evening Standard

By on Comments Off on Chelsea analysis: Eden Hazard gives Antonio Conte tactical options as Cesc Fabregas’ importance grows – Evening Standard


Evening Standard		 Chelsea analysis: Eden Hazard gives Antonio Conte tactical options as Cesc Fabregas' importance grows
Evening Standard
Chelsea secured their 12th straight league win after beating Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day thanks to a masterclass of a performance from Eden Hazard. Pedro opened the scoring before Hazard won a penalty, which he converted to make it 2-0 in the …
Chelsea's show of defiance delights Antonio Conte after 12th league winThe Guardian
Record-breaking Chelsea surge seven points clearDaily Mail
Rampant, relentless Chelsea are an unstoppable force in the Premier League title raceMirror.co.uk
Belfast TelegraphThe IndependentESPN (blog)Daily Star
all 301 news articles »

Read more

Chelsea analysis: Eden Hazard gives Antonio Conte tactical options as Cesc Fabregas’ importance grows – Evening Standard added by on
View all posts by Editor-In-Chief →