|
Daily Mail
|China's 1st aircraft carrier heads for Western Pacific
Daily Mail
BEIJING (AP) — China's first aircraft carrier has set off for the Western Pacific for an open-sea training exercise, the Defense Ministry said. State media said Sunday that it is the first time that the Liaoning, which was commissioned by the Chinese …
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier heads to Western Pacific for first blue water drillSouth China Morning Post
Chinese carrier carries out fighter drills on open seasFederalNewsRadio.com
China warship carries out fighter drills over open seasThe Independent
Thomson Reuters Foundation –International Business Times UK –The Denver Post –The Indian Express
all 39 news articles »