China’s aircraft carrier to drill in Western Pacific – Daily Mail

China's aircraft carrier to drill in Western Pacific
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) – China's first aircraft carrier will carry out drills in the Western Pacific, in what the navy called part of routine exercises, amid renewed tension over self-ruled Taiwan that Beijing claims as its own. The navy said in a …
