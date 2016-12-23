|
Sportinglife.com
|Chisnall survives; Hopp impressive
Sportinglife.com
Dave Chisnall survived a first-round scare to defeat Rowby-John Rodriguez at the William Hill World Darts Championship on Thursday night. Dave Chisnall celebrates during his first round match against Rowby-John Rodriguez. 1 / 3. Dave Chisnall …
World Darts Championship: Dave Chisnall survives scare to reach round twoBBC News
Chisnall sees off Rodriguez challengeAOL UK
Van der Voort falls at first hurdleRTE.ie
Betting.betfair –The Visitor –Darts.tv
all 15 news articles »