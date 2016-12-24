|
Mirror.co.uk
|Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has moved on from one of the "darkest moments" of his career
Mirror.co.uk
Sam Allardyce says he has emerged from one of the "darkest moments" of his career after losing the England manager's job. Allardyce stood down from his dream role in September, just 67 days after taking up the position, following ill-advised comments …
Boxing Day football: Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace kick off festive programmeBBC Sport
Sam Allardyce reveals how he felt after losing his job as England bossDaily Star
Allardyce says priority is plugging leaks at PalaceDaily Mail
SkySports –Birmingham Mail –Croydon Advertiser –Sports Mole
all 50 news articles »