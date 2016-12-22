|
The Guardian
|Cyclist's near-miss with train at level crossing caught on CCTV
The Guardian
Dramatic footage of a cyclist coming within inches of being killed by a train has prompted fresh warnings about the dangers of level crossings. The near-miss was filmed by trackside cameras and CCTV on board trains as they passed the Ducketts level …
Terrifying moment cyclist is a split-second from death as train misses himDaily Mail
VIDEO: Watch as cyclist comes within inches of death as train rushes pastPress and Journal
Cyclist's level crossing near-miss caught on CCTVBBC News
all 8 news articles »