|
New York Times
|Deutsche Bank agrees to $7.2 bln mortgage settlement with US
Daily Mail
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT Dec 23 (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank has agreed to a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale and pooling of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. The agreement in …
Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $7.2 billion to settle mortgage-abuse caseWashington Post
Deutsche Bank to Settle Mortgage Inquiry for $7.2 BillionNew York Times
Deutsche Bank Reaches $7.2 Billion Settlement Over Toxic SecuritiesWall Street Journal
BBC News –Financial Times –International Business Times UK –ABC News
all 88 news articles »