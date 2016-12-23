|
BBC News
|Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump talks to President Sisi
BBC News
Egypt has suddenly delayed a vote on its UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank as Donald Trump intervened in the debate. A US official told the BBC that it had been considering an abstention, which would have allowed the motion …
US intended to allow passage of UN draft critical of Israel -officialsDaily Mail
In a day of tweets, Trump suggests major change on national security issuesWashington Post
Official: Israel Asked Trump to Call on Obama to Veto UN Security Council ResolutionNBC New York
Haaretz –Foreign Policy (blog) –Newsweek –ABC Online
all 362 news articles »