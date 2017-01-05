Everton sign Ademola Lookman from Charlton for £7.5million on four-and-a-half year deal – Mirror.co.uk

Everton have completed the £7.5m capture of wonder kid Ademola Lookman to boost Ronald Koeman's side. The Blues completed the deal at lunch-time, agreeing a fee with Charlton that could eventually rise to £11m on appearances and bonuses.
