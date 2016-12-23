|
The Guardian
|Five in custody over alleged Melbourne Christmas terrorism plot
The Guardian
Police say Melbourne's Flinders Street station was one of the targets of the alleged plot to set off explosives on Christmas Day. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images. Melissa Davey · @MelissaLDavey. Thursday 22 December 2016 17.26 EST Last …
Australian police arrest seven suspects in 'plot to carry out ISIS-inspired terror attack on Christmas Day'Mirror.co.uk
Melbourne Christmas Day 'terror attack' foiled, say Australia policeBBC News
Police Raids Live – Melbourne Express: Friday, December 23, 2016The Age
Express.co.uk –ABC Online –Washington Post –NEWS.com.au
all 66 news articles »