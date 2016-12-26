|
Telegraph.co.uk
|George Michael dies aged 53
Telegraph.co.uk
The 53-year-old, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as a member of Wham!, known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas. Michael – whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums …
George Michael diesDaily Mail
George Michael dead aged 53 after passing away peacefully at home publicist revealsThe Sun
Ex-Wham singer George Michael has passed away at the age of 53fox6now.com
Mirror.co.uk –Grimsby Telegraph –BBC News –E! Online
all 81 news articles »