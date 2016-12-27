|
Daily Mail
|George Michael's trauma of years spent hiding his sexuality from fans – and his father
Daily Mail
George Michael rose to fame as the fun-loving, golden boy of pop with a habit of stuffing badminton shuttlecocks into his tight shorts so as to further his appeal to girls. With his hooped gold earrings, bleached hair, fake tan and puppy-dog eyes, the …
George Michael claimed Wham! years were the happiest in his entire lifeMirror.co.uk
'Generous' George Michael donated thousands to charity, says heartbroken former partner during tributeHerald Scotland
George Michael's death prompts public grief and stories of his generosityThe Guardian
Express.co.uk –Telegraph.co.uk –NEWS.com.au –Variety
all 1,787 news articles »