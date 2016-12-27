|
Metro
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan benefits from Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho's man-management
Manchester Evening News
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was humiliated by Jose Mourinho two months ago but the Man Utd manager atoned in the fixture vs Sunderland. Share; Comments. Samuel Luckhurst. BySamuel Luckhurst. 12:00, 27 DEC 2016; Updated 00:11, 27 DEC 2016.
Controversy in Armenia as Henrikh Mkhitaryan is omitted from Top 10 listThe Guardian
Manchester United full of confidence after seeing off Sunderland – Daley BlindThe Argus
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: This Manchester United star is incredibleExpress.co.uk
SkySports –Eurosport.co.uk –Daily Post North Wales –Football365.com
all 1,291 news articles »