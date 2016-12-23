‘I’ll renounce him before God’: Berlin suspect’s mother pleads for news of son – The Guardian

The Guardian		 'I'll renounce him before God': Berlin suspect's mother pleads for news of son
Nour Al Houda with a portrait of her son Anis Amri, the prime suspect in the Berlin truck attack. 'I want the truth to be revealed about my son,' she said. Photograph: Mohamed Messara/EPA. Associated Press in Oueslatia, Tunisia. Thursday 22 December …
Questions over how police missed Berlin attack suspect's ID in truck for 24 hoursDaily Mail
Europe|Ordered Deported, Berlin Suspect Slipped Through Germany's FingersNew York Times
Berlin terror attack: sister of Tunisian suspect tells how he filmed Christmas lights in video callTelegraph.co.uk
