|
Daily Mail
|Iraqis mark Christmas Eve in town recaptured from jihadists
Daily Mail
Iraqi Christians held a Christmas Eve service in a town near Mosul on Saturday for the first time since its recapture from the jihadists. The Islamic State group destroyed crosses at the Mar Shimoni church in the town of Bartalla and set it alight, but …
Mosul's Christians given new hope for end to exile as spirit of Christmas flickers to life amid the ruins of IraqTelegraph.co.uk
For Iraq's Christians, Christmas Cheer Tinged With DespairNew York Times
Muslim man builds 85ft Christmas tree in Baghdad to show Christians they are welcomeMetro
Trend News Agency –Metro.us –Pakistan Today (blog) –Petra News Agency
all 33 news articles »