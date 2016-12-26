Israel threatens to give Trump ‘evidence’ that Obama orchestrated UN resolution – The Guardian

By on Comments Off on Israel threatens to give Trump ‘evidence’ that Obama orchestrated UN resolution – The Guardian


The Guardian		 Israel threatens to give Trump 'evidence' that Obama orchestrated UN resolution
The Guardian
Samanta Power, the US ambassador to the UN, raises her hand to indicate US abstention from voting on the security council resolution to condemn Israeli settlements. Photograph: Albin/Pacific/Barcroft Images. Peter Beaumont in Jerusalem. Monday 26 …
US led UN 'gang-up' on Israel settlement vote: ambassadorDaily Mail
Israeli envoy accuses White House of orchestrating UN resolutionFinancial Times
Israel says Obama was behind UN 'gang-up'New York Post
The HillTheBlaze.comMiddle East EyeWestern Journalism
all 27 news articles »

Read more

Israel threatens to give Trump ‘evidence’ that Obama orchestrated UN resolution – The Guardian added by on
View all posts by Editor-In-Chief →