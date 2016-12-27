|
Financial Express
|Japan's Abe pays respects at Hawaii memorials a day before Pearl Harbor trip
Daily Mail
HONOLULU, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday stopped at several memorials in Hawaii, one day before he will visit the site of the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor during a trip intended to show a strong alliance between his …
Pearl Harbor ceremony punctuates Obama effort to ease tensions Trump could inflameWashington Post
The Smart Politics Behind Abe's Visit to Pearl HarborWall Street Journal
Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Hawaii for landmark Pearl Harbor visitBBC News
The Boston Globe –Telegraph.co.uk –USA TODAY –International Business Times UK
all 177 news articles »