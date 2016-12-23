|
New York Times
|Justice Department Sues Barclays Over Mortgage-Backed Securities
New York Times
he Justice Department said Barclays' actions in the packaging and sale of what are known as residential mortgage-backed securities in the years leading to the financial crisis injured tens of thousands of investors when the housing market collapsed.
US Sues Barclays Over Toxic Mortgage-Backed SecuritiesWall Street Journal
Deutsche Bank reaches $7.2 bln settlement with DoJ on mortgages caseDaily Mail
Barclays to face off against US over crisis-era loansThe Boston Globe
Bloomberg –BBC News –WHIO –The Fiscal Times
all 60 news articles »