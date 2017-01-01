|
Liverpool Echo
|Klopp – Liverpool may start Sturridge and Origi at Sunderland
Liverpool Echo
Jurgen Klopp admits he is open to starting Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi against Sunderland, as the Reds boss juggles his squad to cope with the demands of the fixture list. The German coach saw his side triumph 1-0 at home to Manchester City …
SHOWCASE-Soccer-Spring-heeled Wijnaldum not surprised by headerDaily Mail
Jurgen Klopp happy for Liverpool to keep pressure on Chelsea in Premier LeagueSkySports
James Milner plays Mr Dependable in Liverpool's new era of unflappabilityThe Guardian (blog)
ESPN.co.uk (blog) –Mirror.co.uk –Goal.com –Express.co.uk
all 1,957 news articles »