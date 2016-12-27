|
The Guardian
|Liz Smith, The Royle Family actor, dies aged 95
The Guardian
The actor, best known for her role as “Nana” Norma Speakman in the hit BBC comedy, died on Christmas Eve. The Lincolnshire-born mother-of-two, real name Betty Gleadle, starred in the sitcom for its three series from 1998 to 2000 and again in the 2006 …
Royle Family actress Liz Smith: My anguish at playing dying NanaMirror.co.uk
Royle Family actress Liz Smith dies aged 95BT.com
Liz Smith dies aged 95: Ralf Little leads tributes for Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley starTelegraph.co.uk
BBC News –Daily Star –NME.com –The Independent
all 46 news articles »