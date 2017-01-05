|
Sky News
|M62 police shooting 'pre-planned assassination'
Sky News
Mohammed Yassar Yaqub's father tells Sky News his son was a "target" and posed no threat to the officers who killed him. 14:16, UK, Thursday 05 January 2017. Mohammed and Safia Yaqub insist their son was targeted by police. Video: Mohammed Yaqub …
M62 shooting: Yassar Yaqub's family and friends hold vigil as they demand justiceDaily Mail
Dad of man shot dead by police on M62 compares incident to death of Mark DugganManchester Evening News
M62 shooting: Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was 'unlawfully killed' say fatherInternational Business Times UK
ITV News –Mirror.co.uk –Yorkshire Evening Post
all 13 news articles »