|
Daily Mail
|Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg
Daily Mail
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Explosives experts on Sunday defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the southern German city of Augsburg — clearing the way for thousands of evacuated residents to return to their Christmas celebrations at home.
British WWII bomb forces 54000 Germans from homesChannel NewsAsia
German town forced to evacuate on Christmas after live WWII bomb found in cityTheBlaze.com
Unexploded British WW2 bomb forces Christmas Day evacuation of more than 50000 from German cityTelegraph.co.uk
Deutsche Welle –NEWS.com.au –The Sun –Duluth News Tribune
all 80 news articles »