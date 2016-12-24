|
BusinessDay
|Nigeria's Buhari says army has captured key Boko Haram camp
Daily Mail
ABUJA, Dec 24 (Reuters) – Nigeria's army has captured a key Boko Haram camp, the Islamist militant group's last enclave in the vast northeastern Sambisa forest that was its stronghold, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday. Boko Haram has killed …
Boko Haram ousted from last major camp in strongholdITV News
Buhari declares Boko Haram's 'final crushing'; says last Sambisa stronghold 'fallen'Premium Times
Nigerian army crushes one of last Boko Haram strongholdseNCA
The Express Tribune –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Pulse Nigeria –Nigeria Today
all 29 news articles »