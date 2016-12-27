|
BBC News
|Obituary: Liz Smith
BBC News
Liz Smith found fame as an actress at an age when most people are considering retirement. It was a long road to eventual stardom, during which she struggled to raise a family after a broken marriage. She became best-known for her roles in The Vicar of …
Tributes paid after Royle Family star Liz Smith dies at 95Daily Mail
Liz Smith dead at 95: A look back at the beloved Royle Family star's career that began at 50Mirror.co.uk
Liz Smith: My anguish playing dying Nana in The Royle FamilySalisbury Journal
Lincolnshire Echo –Daily Star –NME.com –hellomagazine.com
all 48 news articles »