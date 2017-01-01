|
International Business Times UK
|Oldham girl, 12, died in her mother's arms in New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash
International Business Times UK
Helina Kotlarova and her cousin Zanetka Krokova were named as the people struck by a VW Golf. Fiona Keating. By Fiona Keating. January 1, 2017 12:16 GMT. Updated 15 min ago. Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old …
Girls, 12 and 11, 'holding hands' in deadly NYE hit-and-runITV News
Girl, 12, dies in the road as driver flees scene of New Year's Eve crash in OldhamThe Sun
Cousins held hands before deadly hit-and-runSky News
Surrey Comet –iNews –Satellite PR News (press release)
all 11 news articles »