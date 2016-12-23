Opposition says Congo politicians agree Kabila transition deal – Daily Mail

|
Opposition says Congo politicians agree Kabila transition deal
KINSHASA, Dec 23 (Reuters) – Congolese politicians have agreed in principle to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila leaves office by the end of 2017, opposition leaders said on Friday, an unexpected breakthrough after dozens were killed in …
