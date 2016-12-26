|
Daily Mail
|Pakistan's defence minister makes a nuclear threat against Israel via Twitter
Daily Mail
The terrifying consequences of fake news was illustrated when Pakistan's defence minister threatened to attack Israel with nuclear missiles. He responded to a false news article suggesting Israel had threatened Pakistan with nuclear obliteration if it …
Pakistan issues nuclear warning to Israel in response to 'fake news' storyThe Independent
Fake news story prompts Pakistan to issue nuclear warning to IsraelThe Guardian
Fake news story sets off Israel-Pakistan Twitter feudAl-Arabiya
AOL News –WHIO –Middle East Eye –RT
all 77 news articles »