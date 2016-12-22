|
Telegraph.co.uk
|Prince Charles warns of return to the 'dark days of the 1930s' in Thought For The Day message
Telegraph.co.uk
The Prince of Wales has warned about the growing danger of religious persecution in his Thought For The Day radio broadcast. In a pre-recorded message for the popular BBC Radio 4 feature, Charles likened the threat facing religious groups around the …
Britain's Prince Charles says populism risks return to "horrors of the past"Daily Mail
Prince Charles: rising intolerance risks repeat of horrors of pastThe Guardian
Prince Charles warns against religious persecutionBBC News
Evening Standard –The Sun –Mirror.co.uk –International Business Times UK
all 17 news articles »