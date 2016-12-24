|
Evening Standard
|Sam Allardyce: England sacking was one of the 'darkest moments' of my career – but I'm moving on with Crystal Palace
Evening Standard
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that losing the England job was one of the "darkest moments" of his career. Allardyce was sacked just 67 days into the role after making ill-advised comments while in conversation with undercover …
Sam Allardyce: Losing England job was one of the `darkest moments´ of my careerDaily Mail
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce reflects on 'darkest moment' of career losing England jobSkySports
Sam Allardyce reveals how he felt after losing his job as England bossDaily Star
Birmingham Mail –Croydon Advertiser –Sports Mole –Times of Oman
all 42 news articles »