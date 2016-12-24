|
The Guardian
|Sam Allardyce: losing England job 'one of the darkest moments of my career'
The Guardian
Sam Allardyce won one match in charge of England: a 1-0 victory over Slovakia in Trnava. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images. Press Association. Saturday 24 December 2016 07.36 EST Last modified on Saturday 24 December 2016 07.50 EST.
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce reflects on 'darkest moment' of career losing England jobSkySports
Crystal Palace place hopes on prolific escapologist Sam AllardyceESPN.co.uk (blog)
'I can't help but feel jealous of Palace' – Sunderland fans discuss Allardyce's managerial returnChronicleLive
Firstpost –gulfnews.com –Sports Mole –EatSleepSport
all 31 news articles »