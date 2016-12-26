Saudi Arabia launches campaign to collect funds for Syrians displaced by war – Daily Mail

Reuters		 Saudi Arabia launches campaign to collect funds for Syrians displaced by war
Daily Mail
DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has launched a fundraising campaign for Syrians displaced by a five-year civil war, including those evacuated from eastern Aleppo, state news agency SPA reported on Monday. More than 11 million Syrians – around …
