Severe gales due across Scotland as Storm Barbara moves in – BBC News

|Severe gales due across Scotland as Storm Barbara moves in
Severe gale force winds are expected across Scotland, as Storm Barbara moves in, with warnings of difficult travelling conditions. The highest wind speeds are forecast for the Western Isles, Skye, the north west coast and Northern Isles, with gusts …
