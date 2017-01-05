|
The Independent
|Should Alexis Sanchez quit Arsenal? Have teams sussed out Chelsea?
Daily Mail
Sportsmail columnist Martin Keown is back to answer your questions after the festive fixtures ended with Chelsea's 13-game winning streak being stopped by Tottenham. He will also be asked about Arsenal's dramatic comeback at Bournemouth, where his …
Tottenham vs Chelsea: White Hart Lane victory one of the best of my career, says Jan VertonghenThe Independent
Mauricio Pochettino unlocks Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 and Tottenham flexibility can fuel title bidEvening Standard
Jan Vertonghen says win over Chelsea is one of his best with TottenhamThe Guardian
SkySports –Belfast Telegraph –Daily Star –Sportinglife.com
all 1,261 news articles »