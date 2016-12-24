|
ITV News
|Star Wars' Carrie Fisher 'suffers heart attack' on plane
ITV News
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight. Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify …
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher fights for life after heart attackDaily Mail
Carrie Fisher: Star Wars actress suffers heart attackBBC News
Carrie Fisher: Star Wars actress in intensive care after heart attack on flight between London and LATelegraph.co.uk
WalesOnline –The Guardian –Daily Star –USA TODAY
all 652 news articles »