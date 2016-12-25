Tens of thousands flee as Christmas typhoon hits Philippines – Daily Mail

Tens of thousands flee as Christmas typhoon hits Philippines
A powerful typhoon hit the Philippines late Sunday, cutting off electricity to millions and disrupting Christmas celebrations for tens of thousands who fled its approach, officials said. Typhoon Nock-Ten made landfall in the eastern island province of …
